Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 24,791 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 24,791 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.35% of Forward Air worth $26,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FWRD. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Forward Air by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Forward Air by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 12,726 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at $573,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Forward Air by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 309,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,657,000 after buying an additional 6,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Forward Air by 152.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FWRD opened at $46.50 on Friday. Forward Air Co. has a 52 week low of $39.59 and a 52 week high of $72.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.08). Forward Air had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $381.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.68%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Forward Air from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Forward Air from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $81.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Forward Air has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Forward Air Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

