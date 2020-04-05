Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 670,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,844 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $11,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 175,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 12,618 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,676,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 73,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 64,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 8,132 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 7,046 shares during the period.

Global X SuperDividend ETF stock opened at $8.43 on Friday. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $18.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.26.

