Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stock Holdings in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267,627 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 23,587 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.57% of CommVault Systems worth $11,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in CommVault Systems by 1,052.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 604,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,986,000 after purchasing an additional 552,060 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,502,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,707,000 after acquiring an additional 302,000 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the 4th quarter worth $10,528,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 217.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 324,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,495,000 after purchasing an additional 222,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 647,899 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,922,000 after purchasing an additional 157,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVLT opened at $38.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.82. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.26 and a fifty-two week high of $64.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.25.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $176.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.72 million. CommVault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

CVLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on CommVault Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet lowered CommVault Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CommVault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

