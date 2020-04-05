Bank of America Corp DE Increases Position in William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) by 1,529.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 598,156 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 561,454 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.58% of William Lyon Homes worth $11,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WLH. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of William Lyon Homes by 2,588.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 548,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,956,000 after purchasing an additional 528,002 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of William Lyon Homes by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 33,660 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in William Lyon Homes by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in William Lyon Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in William Lyon Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Get William Lyon Homes alerts:

Shares of William Lyon Homes stock opened at $24.37 on Friday. William Lyon Homes has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $922.31 million, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.86.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WLH shares. ValuEngine raised William Lyon Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised William Lyon Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th.

William Lyon Homes Profile

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, and Texas. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, first-time move-up, and second-time move-up homebuyers.

Featured Story: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH).

Receive News & Ratings for William Lyon Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Lyon Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.