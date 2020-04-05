Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 273,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 179,612 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Corelogic were worth $11,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nitorum Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Corelogic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,804,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Corelogic by 239.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 717,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,373,000 after buying an additional 506,090 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Corelogic by 2,683.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 261,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,442,000 after buying an additional 252,332 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Corelogic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,928,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Corelogic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,068,000. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Corelogic stock opened at $29.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06. Corelogic Inc has a 1 year low of $24.69 and a 1 year high of $51.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $426.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.73 million. Corelogic had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 2.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corelogic Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank Martell sold 7,500 shares of Corelogic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $329,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,685,069.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barry M. Sando sold 3,750 shares of Corelogic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $171,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,516,889.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,100 shares of company stock valued at $739,668. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CLGX has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Corelogic in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Corelogic from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded Corelogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens increased their price target on Corelogic from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Corelogic from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corelogic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.20.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

