Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Stock Holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd Inc (NYSE:FLC)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd Inc (NYSE:FLC) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 538,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,792 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd were worth $12,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd by 551.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 10,084 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 6,118 shares during the period.

FLC opened at $14.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.82. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd Inc has a 12 month low of $8.87 and a 12 month high of $24.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.30%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

