Bank of America Corp DE Buys 13,467 Shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 310,756 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,467 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $12,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,137,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 708,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,550,000 after acquiring an additional 324,587 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,323,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,447,000 after acquiring an additional 280,745 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 642,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,980,000 after acquiring an additional 236,395 shares during the period. Finally, Apertura Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,829,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheesecake Factory has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $15.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $51.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.92 million, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.55 and a 200-day moving average of $37.62.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $694.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Cheesecake Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.28%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

Cheesecake Factory Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

