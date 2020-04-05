ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) Position Cut by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 14,036 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.31% of ICU Medical worth $12,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICUI. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in ICU Medical by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $204.87 on Friday. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $148.89 and a 12 month high of $259.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $194.12 and a 200-day moving average of $181.09.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $315.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.85 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 7.98%. ICU Medical’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ICUI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on ICU Medical from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp upgraded ICU Medical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. CJS Securities upgraded ICU Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ICU Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.33.

In other ICU Medical news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total value of $49,330.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,972 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,246.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.13, for a total value of $452,957.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55 shares in the company, valued at $10,017.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.