Bank of America Corp DE Sells 24,677 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 243,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,677 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $12,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DLX. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Deluxe by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,297,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,748,000 after purchasing an additional 365,025 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,223,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,564,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deluxe by 393.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 362,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,811,000 after buying an additional 288,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deluxe by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 955,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,690,000 after buying an additional 182,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLX opened at $22.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.60. Deluxe Co. has a 12 month low of $19.57 and a 12 month high of $54.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $522.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.57 million. Deluxe had a positive return on equity of 38.42% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Deluxe Co. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on Deluxe from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Sidoti dropped their price target on Deluxe from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut Deluxe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

