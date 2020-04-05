Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stake in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in shares of Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 576,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,831 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.61% of Callaway Golf worth $12,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ELY. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,747,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,775,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,846,000 after buying an additional 518,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

ELY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Sunday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Callaway Golf has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.17.

Shares of NYSE ELY opened at $9.64 on Friday. Callaway Golf Co has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $901.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.77.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.49 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf Co will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 24,595 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $536,416.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,519.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.