Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2020

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,739 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $12,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,171.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 425.5% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

SCHF stock opened at $24.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.88. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $34.12.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

