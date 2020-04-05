Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB) by 429.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,724 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 31,416 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Norbord were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Norbord by 567.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 297,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,954,000 after buying an additional 252,992 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Norbord by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 55,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 26,416 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Norbord by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after buying an additional 70,808 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Norbord by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 125,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after buying an additional 44,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Norbord in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,833,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Norbord alerts:

Norbord stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. Norbord Inc has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $33.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.23 million, a P/E ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.16). Norbord had a negative return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $403.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Norbord’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Norbord Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OSB. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Norbord from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Norbord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Norbord in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Norbord from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Norbord from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

Norbord Profile

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB).

Receive News & Ratings for Norbord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norbord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.