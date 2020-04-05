Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 233,591 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 68.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 233,591 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FOLD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 12,246.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 12,246 shares during the last quarter.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $9.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.33. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.93.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 195.56% and a negative return on equity of 60.83%. The company had revenue of $55.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.01 million. Research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FOLD. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub lowered Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.09.

In other news, insider Jay Barth sold 6,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $63,438.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,411 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,294.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $25,025.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 347,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,480,426.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,770 shares of company stock worth $2,517,919 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.