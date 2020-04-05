Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 12,471 Shares of International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 108.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,940 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,471 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in International Bancshares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in International Bancshares by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in International Bancshares by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in International Bancshares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBOC has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised International Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

IBOC stock opened at $24.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.78. International Bancshares Corp has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $144.95 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

