Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Position in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 57.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,021 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in BRF were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BRF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 141,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of BRF by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,973,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,969 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of BRF by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BRF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 458,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 91,051 shares during the last quarter. 10.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BRF alerts:

BRF stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. Brf S.A. has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $9.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.67 and a beta of 1.40.

BRFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BRF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. HSBC raised BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on BRF from $9.00 to $4.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised BRF from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. BRF has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.08.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

Featured Article: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.