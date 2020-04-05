Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Position in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 57.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,021 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in BRF were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BRF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 141,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of BRF by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,973,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,969 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of BRF by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BRF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 458,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 91,051 shares during the last quarter. 10.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BRF stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. Brf S.A. has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $9.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.67 and a beta of 1.40.
BRF Company Profile
BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.
