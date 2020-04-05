Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) by 564.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 210,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178,836 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Express were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPR. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Express by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,813,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,574,000 after acquiring an additional 973,100 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,003,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Express from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Express from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

Shares of NYSE:EXPR opened at $1.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.01. Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $6.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.73.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $606.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.81 million. Express had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. Express’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Express, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Express

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

