Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) by 142.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,754 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

Chewy stock opened at $33.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion and a PE ratio of -52.14. Chewy Inc has a one year low of $20.62 and a one year high of $41.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.55.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chewy Inc will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 25,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total value of $770,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,836.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 3,850,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $110,687,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,925,000 shares of company stock valued at $112,908,250.

CHWY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush raised Chewy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Chewy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chewy from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.85.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

