Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 15,245 Shares of Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,245 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Apergy were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APY. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Apergy during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apergy by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apergy during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Apergy by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apergy during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:APY opened at $6.51 on Friday. Apergy Corp has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $43.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.94 and a 200 day moving average of $24.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $247.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.00 million. Apergy had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apergy Corp will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Apergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Apergy from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.39.

Apergy Company Profile

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

