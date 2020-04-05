DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Takes $529,000 Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.
SDY opened at $76.17 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $67.57 and a 52-week high of $108.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.98.
About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
