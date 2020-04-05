DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Takes $529,000 Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SDY opened at $76.17 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $67.57 and a 52-week high of $108.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.6687 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.