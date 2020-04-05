1,667 Shares in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Acquired by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $190.86 on Friday. Essex Property Trust Inc has a one year low of $175.81 and a one year high of $334.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $271.30 and its 200 day moving average is $303.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by ($1.47). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 30.08%. The company had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $2.0775 dividend. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.11%.

Several analysts have commented on ESS shares. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Essex Property Trust from $298.00 to $262.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zelman & Associates upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $320.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $354.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.64.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.92, for a total transaction of $879,552.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.05, for a total value of $810,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,372 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,046.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,284 shares of company stock worth $8,021,837. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

