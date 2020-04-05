Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) Shares Bought by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Pentair were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Pentair by 6.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,977,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,933,000 after acquiring an additional 657,261 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pentair by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 78,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Pentair by 259.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 306,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,569,000 after buying an additional 220,857 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at about $788,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PNR shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Pentair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Pentair from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $28.37 on Friday. Pentair PLC has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $47.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.97. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.31.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $755.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.02 million. Pentair had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 21.60%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pentair PLC will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

