DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Cuts Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main reduced its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $116,241,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 66,454,798 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $902,456,000 after buying an additional 10,168,092 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,612,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $184,517,000 after buying an additional 158,908 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.87.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.93. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 2.85. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company’s revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman acquired 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,080,630 shares in the company, valued at $4,322,520. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick Wagner acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.31 per share, with a total value of $49,650.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 223,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,169.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 99,100 shares of company stock valued at $362,278. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

