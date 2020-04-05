DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Purchases 1,020 Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LNN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Lindsay by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Lindsay by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

LNN opened at $85.46 on Friday. Lindsay Co. has a 1-year low of $71.86 and a 1-year high of $111.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $923.82 million, a PE ratio of 99.37 and a beta of 0.33.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.27. Lindsay had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lindsay news, Director Michael D. Walter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.69, for a total value of $323,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Randy A. Wood sold 4,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $491,206.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lindsay from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Sidoti upgraded Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lindsay from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

