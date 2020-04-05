Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Acquired by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 612.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,515,000 after acquiring an additional 63,204 shares in the last quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund now owns 100,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,707,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $608,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $730,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PNW shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $103.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $94.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.90.

In related news, COO Daniel T. Froetscher sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $245,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,448.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Lee R. Nickloy sold 1,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.61, for a total transaction of $163,793.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,128 shares of company stock worth $2,396,043. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $68.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $105.51.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $670.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.63 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

