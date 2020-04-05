DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $440,000 Position in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) by 83.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in CRH were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter valued at $325,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 4.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 17,497 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,444,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $461,568,000 after buying an additional 1,216,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised CRH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays cut CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.80.

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $25.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.01. Crh Plc has a 1-year low of $17.73 and a 1-year high of $40.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.67.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.7042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.08%.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

