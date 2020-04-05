DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Buys 457 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 76.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $313.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.13. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $263.31 and a 52 week high of $385.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $328.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.83.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.28, for a total value of $951,919.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,332,722.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.69, for a total value of $1,084,464.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,680,406.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,987 shares of company stock worth $7,515,370. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $438.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $409.00 to $337.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.40.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

