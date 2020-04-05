12,650 Shares in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Bought by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,228,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 67,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock opened at $34.37 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $45.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This is an increase from ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%.

