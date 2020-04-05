DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Purchases Shares of 10,918 Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,918 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SEA by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new position in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. 67.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEA stock opened at $42.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.08 and its 200 day moving average is $38.70. Sea Ltd has a twelve month low of $21.83 and a twelve month high of $52.77.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.23). SEA had a negative return on equity of 72.89% and a negative net margin of 67.18%. The company had revenue of $909.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 133.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sea Ltd will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

SE has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.50 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on SEA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on SEA from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, CLSA upped their price target on SEA from $44.60 to $54.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SEA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

