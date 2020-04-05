DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $376,000 Stock Holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 349.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 363.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CWT. ValuEngine raised California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

CWT opened at $46.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 0.16. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $39.74 and a 52-week high of $57.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.35 and its 200-day moving average is $52.08.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $176.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.54 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.