S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 1,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in S&P Global by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $238.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $260.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.26. S&P Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $186.05 and a fifty-two week high of $312.94.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 496.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.12%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James cut shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $337.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from to in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.08.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

