DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Decreases Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main cut its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 95.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,252,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,941,584,000 after purchasing an additional 61,927 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,834,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,587,544,000 after purchasing an additional 203,021 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,501,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,400,562,000 after purchasing an additional 32,413 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,266,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,269,369,000 after purchasing an additional 293,880 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 775,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $433,173,000 after purchasing an additional 33,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $270.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.51. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $200.06 and a 1-year high of $673.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $478.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $545.18.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Small acquired 244,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $466.83 per share, with a total value of $114,010,623.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.70, for a total transaction of $10,090,928.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,584 shares of company stock worth $40,631,651. Corporate insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $589.13 to $693.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $655.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $317.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $571.57.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

