3,035 Shares in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) Acquired by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 20,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

RGLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Royal Gold from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Scotiabank upgraded Royal Gold from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet downgraded Royal Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Royal Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $93.50 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $138.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.44 and its 200 day moving average is $112.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Royal Gold had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 35.69%. The company had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Royal Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.24%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

