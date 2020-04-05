DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Purchases Shares of 1,650 iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,547,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:ITA opened at $135.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.00. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.7873 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

