Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anixter is a leading global distributor of Network & Security Solutions, Electrical & Electronic Solutions and Utility Power Solutions. They help build, connect, protect and power valuable assets and critical infrastructures. From enterprise networks to industrial MRO supply to video surveillance applications to electric power distribution, they offer full-line solutions, and intelligence, that create reliable, resilient systems that sustain businesses and communities. Through their unmatched global distribution network along with their supply chain and technical expertise, they help lower the cost, risk and complexity of their customers’ supply chains. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Anixter International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Anixter International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.67.

Shares of NYSE AXE opened at $87.94 on Wednesday. Anixter International has a 52-week low of $52.94 and a 52-week high of $99.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.55. Anixter International had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Anixter International’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Anixter International will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXE. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Anixter International during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Anixter International during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Anixter International by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in Anixter International by 2,201.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Anixter International in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Anixter International Company Profile

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

