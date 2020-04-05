Zacks Investment Research Lowers Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Autolus Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. The company’s pipeline of product candidate involved in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumours. Autolus Therapeutics plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AUTL. ValuEngine upgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.33.

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics stock opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $32.52. The company has a quick ratio of 9.98, a current ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.61% and a negative net margin of 4,258.87%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,195,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,985,000 after buying an additional 492,976 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $27,656,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 5,033.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,396,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,945 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 680,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after acquiring an additional 173,174 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 345,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 51,327 shares in the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1, a CD19-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I trial to reduce the risk of severe cytokine release syndrome; AUTO2, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and AUTO3, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

