Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arrow Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company. They own two nationally chartered banks, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, as well as two non-bank subsidiaries, the operations of which are not significant. They own directly or indirectly all voting stock of all its subsidiaries. The business of the Company consists primarily of the ownership, supervision and control of its bank subsidiaries. “

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

AROW has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arrow Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet cut Arrow Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Arrow Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of Arrow Financial stock opened at $23.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.20. The company has a market capitalization of $380.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Arrow Financial has a 52 week low of $20.78 and a 52 week high of $38.31.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 27.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arrow Financial will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Arrow Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Arrow Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Arrow Financial by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrow Financial (AROW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.