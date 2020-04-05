ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and solutions. The company’s Freight Transportation segment offers transportation of general commodities; motor carrier freight transportation services; business-to-business air transportation services; ocean transport services; global customizable supply chain solutions and integrated warehousing services. Its Premium Logistics & Expedited Freight Services segment provides expedited freight transportation services to commercial and government customers; premium logistics services; and domestic and international freight transportation with air, ocean, and ground service. ArcBest Corporation, formerly known as Arkansas Best Corporation, is headquartered in Fort Smith, Arkansas. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised ArcBest from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ArcBest from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded ArcBest from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet downgraded ArcBest from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on ArcBest from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ArcBest presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $16.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $34.45. The firm has a market cap of $429.97 million, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.60.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $717.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.85 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 9.49%. ArcBest’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 37.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 16,860 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in ArcBest by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in ArcBest by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 27,255 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest during the third quarter worth $297,000. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

