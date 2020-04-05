Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aptinyx Inc. is a bio-pharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of NYX-2925, NYX-783 and NYX-458 which are in clinical stage. Aptinyx Inc. is based in IL, United States. “

APTX stock opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.41. Aptinyx has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.95 million. Aptinyx had a negative net margin of 1,564.73% and a negative return on equity of 46.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aptinyx will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Norbert G. Riedel purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,539 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,617. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Adams Street Partners Llc acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,420,507 shares of company stock worth $13,265,412. 8.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Aptinyx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. DCF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Aptinyx by 204.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 107,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 72,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aptinyx by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 112,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

