Heat Biologics’ (HTBX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heat Biologics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of HTBX stock opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Heat Biologics has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.45.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Heat Biologics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 58,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Heat Biologics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Heat Biologics Company Profile

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing approaches to activate and co-stimulate a patient's immune system against cancer in the United States. The company's T-cell activating platform (TCAP) produces therapies designed to turn immunologically cold tumors hot and be administered in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and other immuno-modulators to enhance clinical effectiveness.

