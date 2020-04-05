Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UNIVERSAL STAINLESS & ALLOY is a mini-mill that manufactures and markets semi-finished specialty steels, including stainless steel, tool steels and other alloy steels. It also provides conversion services on materials supplied by customers that lack certain of the Company’s production facilities or that are subject to their own capacity constraints. “

Get Universal Stainless & Alloy Products alerts:

Separately, Cowen dropped their price target on Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

USAP opened at $7.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 3.82. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $18.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average of $13.24. The company has a market capitalization of $66.53 million, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.73.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $55.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Universal Stainless & Alloy Products news, VP Christopher M. Zimmer purchased 2,600 shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $32,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,195. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher M. Zimmer purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.91 per share, for a total transaction of $59,550.00. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners increased its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 183,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 10,492 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the third quarter valued at $311,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 23,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 7,330 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 69,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 100,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 22,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Stainless & Alloy Products

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (USAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.