Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company’s product pipeline consists of UCART19, ALLO-501, ALLO-715, ALLO-819, CD70, DLL3 and ALLO-647 which are in clinical stage. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on ALLO. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a hold rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. JMP Securities began coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a hold rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allogene Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $18.89 on Wednesday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $33.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.02. The company has a quick ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 16.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, insider Alison Moore sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $71,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Chang sold 20,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $392,668.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,215,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,779,876.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,535 shares of company stock worth $572,160 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regents of The University of California purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,077,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,542,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,228 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,658,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,679,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,632,000 after acquiring an additional 335,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wildcat Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 1,201,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,223,000 after acquiring an additional 295,632 shares in the last quarter. 57.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.