WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WD-40 Company is a tribe of passionate, committed professionals, all dedicated to the same goal: to create positive lasting memories in every interaction they have. They’re a global marketing organization dedicated to creating positive lasting memories by developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes around the world. They offer multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid form under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand for various consumer uses; and specialty maintenance products that comprise penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name. The company also provides products under the WD-40 Bike product brand consisting of wet and dry chain lubricants, heavy-duty degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics; multi-purpose and specialty drip oils, and spray lubricant products. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut WD-40 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson raised WD-40 from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded WD-40 from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of WD-40 stock opened at $170.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.05. WD-40 has a one year low of $153.91 and a one year high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.84.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $98.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.00 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 36.50% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that WD-40 will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, COO Steven A. Brass sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total value of $128,047.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 349,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,751,000 after purchasing an additional 11,790 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in WD-40 by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,900,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in WD-40 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,817,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in WD-40 by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,578,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

