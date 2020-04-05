Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $90.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Wingstop Inc. franchises and operates restaurants. The Company’s operating segment consists of Franchise segment and Company segment. It offers cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings. Wingstop Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Wingstop alerts:

WING has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Loop Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.65.

WING opened at $77.65 on Wednesday. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $107.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.54, a PEG ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.74.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Wingstop had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $53.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.27%.

In other Wingstop news, insider Madison Jobe sold 957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $77,392.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,321.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 35,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $2,840,558.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,054,728.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,292 shares of company stock valued at $2,933,836. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 8.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 835,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the third quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Wingstop by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wingstop (WING)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.