IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) Lifted to “Outperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has price target on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IBKC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IBERIABANK from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered IBERIABANK from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $73.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of IBERIABANK in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of IBERIABANK from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.40.

Get IBERIABANK alerts:

IBKC stock opened at $32.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. IBERIABANK has a twelve month low of $25.65 and a twelve month high of $81.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.10.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.11). IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $293.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. IBERIABANK’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IBERIABANK will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.82%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael J. Brown sold 11,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $834,506.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,834 shares in the company, valued at $10,661,616.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in IBERIABANK in the fourth quarter worth about $38,995,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IBERIABANK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,934,000. Kellner Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IBERIABANK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,728,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in IBERIABANK by 450.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 247,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,537,000 after acquiring an additional 202,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in IBERIABANK by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 814,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,913,000 after purchasing an additional 178,421 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IBERIABANK

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for IBERIABANK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBERIABANK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.