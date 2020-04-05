Mizuho Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO)

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

AVRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Avrobio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avrobio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Avrobio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Avrobio from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Avrobio from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.20.

Avrobio stock opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 2.23. Avrobio has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $29.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.88.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.13). Sell-side analysts expect that Avrobio will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avrobio news, insider Geoffrey Mackay sold 63,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $1,736,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 364,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,061,037.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Paige sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 252,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,070,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,000 shares of company stock worth $2,386,910. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avrobio by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Avrobio by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Avrobio by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Avrobio by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avrobio in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 68.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avrobio

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

