Mizuho Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO)

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

AVRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Avrobio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avrobio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Avrobio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Avrobio from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Avrobio from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.20.

Avrobio stock opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 2.23. Avrobio has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $29.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.88.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.13). Sell-side analysts expect that Avrobio will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avrobio news, insider Geoffrey Mackay sold 63,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $1,736,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 364,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,061,037.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Paige sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 252,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,070,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,000 shares of company stock worth $2,386,910. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avrobio by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Avrobio by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Avrobio by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Avrobio by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avrobio in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 68.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avrobio

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

Read More: Range Trading

Analyst Recommendations for Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO)

Receive News & Ratings for Avrobio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avrobio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Morgan Stanley Downgrades Nippon Express to Equal Weight
Morgan Stanley Downgrades Nippon Express to Equal Weight
Anixter International Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research
Anixter International Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Investment Research Lowers Autolus Therapeutics to Hold
Zacks Investment Research Lowers Autolus Therapeutics to Hold
Arrow Financial Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
Arrow Financial Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
ArcBest Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
ArcBest Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
Aptinyx Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
Aptinyx Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report