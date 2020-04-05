TD Securities Cuts Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Price Target to $4.50

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from $8.50 to $4.50 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC restated a hold rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Celestica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Celestica from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Celestica from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celestica currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.71.

Shares of CLS opened at $3.34 on Wednesday. Celestica has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $9.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $439.21 million, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.50.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 1.19%. The company’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Celestica during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Celestica in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

