West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WEST BANCORP has focused on providing community-oriented personal and commercial banking services. They provide full service to small and medium size businesses, individuals, schools, organizations and local government. West Bank is known for sticking to the basics in banking. They focus on traditional services like loans and deposit accounts for business and individuals. Unlike most banks, West Bank has held the line on service charge increases. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered West Bancorporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

WTBA stock opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. West Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $25.93. The company has a market capitalization of $266.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 26.82%. The business had revenue of $19.43 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that West Bancorporation will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in West Bancorporation by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 530,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,586,000 after acquiring an additional 57,750 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 393,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in West Bancorporation by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 323,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,289,000 after purchasing an additional 25,825 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in West Bancorporation by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 258,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,619,000 after purchasing an additional 17,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in West Bancorporation by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 210,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

