Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is focused on investing in, financing and managing primarily residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or federally chartered corporation. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

WMC has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America downgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

Shares of WMC stock opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 883.05 and a current ratio of 883.05. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $11.33. The firm has a market cap of $88.31 million, a P/E ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.65.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $18.93 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Murphy acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.05 per share, with a total value of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lisa Meyer sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $30,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,307 shares in the company, valued at $106,368.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 32,000 shares of company stock worth $183,100. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 257.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 841,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,694,000 after buying an additional 606,256 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,462,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,564,000 after purchasing an additional 198,564 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 1,566.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 180,165 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter worth $1,821,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 101,632 shares during the last quarter. 48.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

