Cfra Cuts General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target to $20.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target lowered by Cfra from $36.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cfra currently has a hold rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GM. Benchmark started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a buy rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Motors from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.86.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of GM stock opened at $18.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.82. General Motors has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $41.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.50.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. General Motors had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $30.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien acquired 22,400 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.97 per share, with a total value of $514,528.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 62,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,514.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $524,865,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,290,807 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $449,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218,806 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,161,218 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $335,304,000 after buying an additional 3,037,349 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $91,500,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,284,507 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $669,213,000 after buying an additional 2,474,457 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.