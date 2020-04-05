Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $808.48 Million

Equities analysts predict that Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) will post sales of $808.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $823.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $794.80 million. Clean Harbors reported sales of $780.84 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full-year sales of $3.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $871.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $90.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet lowered Clean Harbors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Clean Harbors from $93.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

In related news, EVP Robert Speights bought 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.15 per share, with a total value of $49,916.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,632.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,461 shares of company stock valued at $99,969. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 94,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,121,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,957,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,881,000 after buying an additional 20,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 27,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

CLH stock opened at $45.76 on Friday. Clean Harbors has a twelve month low of $29.45 and a twelve month high of $88.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

